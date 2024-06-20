Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Sells $334,250.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 451,236 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 349,082 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.