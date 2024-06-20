argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $522.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.68.

argenx Trading Down 0.1 %

ARGX stock opened at $377.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.86 and a 200-day moving average of $388.01. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

