Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Sells $1,921,250.00 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,921,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,958,455.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Argan Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AGX opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.45. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.75 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Argan’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGX. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Argan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Argan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Argan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

