Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.28

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.28 and last traded at 3.31, with a volume of 479407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.36.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.27.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 269.60 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

