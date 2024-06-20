Arbitrum (ARB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $213.66 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $213.66 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,896,440,329 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.83145354 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 931 active market(s) with $326,625,269.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

