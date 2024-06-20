ARAW (ARAW) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $39.13 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARAW has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 1.00728312 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $117.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

