AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Insider Sells $853,705.96 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $853,705.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30.

On Thursday, April 4th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00.

AppLovin stock opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,129,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

