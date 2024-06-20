Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APLE

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $565,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 196.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of APLE opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.