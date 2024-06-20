Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Achieves $318.03 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $318.03 million and $13.61 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03144633 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $10,918,808.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/."

