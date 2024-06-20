Analyzing QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 15.17% 11.50% 0.97% QNB 10.12% 9.38% 0.47%

Risk and Volatility

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Midland States Bancorp and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than QNB.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QNB pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of QNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $470.89 million 0.99 $75.46 million $2.94 7.35 QNB $73.92 million 1.16 $9.48 million $2.19 10.64

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats QNB on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities. In addition, it offers construction and land development loans, such as real estate investment properties and residential developments, and lesser extent loans; and residential real estate loans, which includes first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit consisting of loans secured by first or second mortgages on primarily owner occupied primary residences. The company also provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; and commercial equipment leasing programs for manufacturing, construction, transportation, and healthcare industries. Further, it offers merchant services; deposit products, including checking, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, as well as sweep accounts; letters of credit; and trust and wealth management services, such as financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial, investment management, tax, insurance, and business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. The company serves other community banks, thrift institutions, credit unions and other non-bank financial organizations, such as mutual fund companies, insurance companies, and brokerage companies. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

