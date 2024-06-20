Analyzing MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MJ alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MJ and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A -86.20% -11.18% MercadoLibre 7.17% 39.46% 6.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 1 11 0 2.92

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MJ and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MercadoLibre has a consensus target price of $1,881.92, suggesting a potential upside of 19.61%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than MJ.

Volatility and Risk

MJ has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MJ and MercadoLibre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $360,000.00 1.38 -$5.38 million N/A N/A MercadoLibre $14.47 billion 5.51 $987.00 million $22.35 70.40

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats MJ on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

(Get Free Report)

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.