Analysts Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Target Price at $35.75

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of INBK opened at $26.18 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $226.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
