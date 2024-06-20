Analysts Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Target Price at $35.75

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,495,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INBK opened at $26.18 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $226.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

