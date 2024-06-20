Analysts Set ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Target Price at GBX 307.17

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.90).
CTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 323 ($4.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
