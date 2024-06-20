Analysts Set ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Target Price at GBX 307.17

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.90).

CTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 323 ($4.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 0.8 %

About ConvaTec Group

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,860.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.93. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.20 ($3.75).

(Get Free Report

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.