Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,809 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 155% compared to the typical volume of 6,585 put options.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SILJ traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

