Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.53. 43,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 73,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.05 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.57.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

