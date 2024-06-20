America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $57.81 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $127.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $784,138.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,939,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other America’s Car-Mart news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 13,550 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $784,138.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,939,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,834. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 224,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

