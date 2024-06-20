American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.92. 483,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,521. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

