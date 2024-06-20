Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $2.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATUS

Altice USA Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.