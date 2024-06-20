ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Declares $0.03 Dividend

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LGRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $31.21.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
