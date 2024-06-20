ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Declares $0.03 Dividend

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LGRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

