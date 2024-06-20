ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
MNBD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $26.03.
ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
