Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 862,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $4,101,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,842,000 after purchasing an additional 481,376 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $176.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,640,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,378,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.29. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.