Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.30

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 60296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Almacenes Éxito

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.0085 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTO. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,865,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Almacenes Éxito by 9,647.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 9,961,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,069 shares in the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in Almacenes Éxito by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 10,025,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,487,000 after purchasing an additional 996,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in Almacenes Éxito by 11,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 842,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 835,862 shares in the last quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

