Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Trims Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.18% of Landstar System worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.76. The stock had a trading volume of 45,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

