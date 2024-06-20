Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 14,947 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 121.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $603.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $604.93.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.