Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1,035,080.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $11,142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 215,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,484. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.