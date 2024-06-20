Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTM traded up $18.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,842.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,768.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,684.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,350.00 and a 1 year high of $1,899.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

