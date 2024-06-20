Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,543,000 after buying an additional 660,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,861,000 after buying an additional 1,495,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,828,000 after buying an additional 537,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,712,000 after buying an additional 358,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.74. 312,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,569. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

