Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $47.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $47,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $260.56. 65,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.90 and a 200 day moving average of $255.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

