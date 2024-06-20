Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

