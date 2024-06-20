Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.84 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.22. 180,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

