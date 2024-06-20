Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.65 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,381,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 217,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,589,000 after buying an additional 144,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

