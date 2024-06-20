Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.62. 402,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,686. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.