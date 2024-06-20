Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,243. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

