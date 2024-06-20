Akero Therapeutics’ (AKRO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

AKRO traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,526. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,635 shares of company stock worth $695,716 in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.