AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 3,918,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,440,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

