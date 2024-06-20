AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 5,395,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,453,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

