Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AVTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $231,001.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,369 over the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,881,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

