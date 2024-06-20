aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $284.54 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, aelf has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $284.54 million and $33.92 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,017,367 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.