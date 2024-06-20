Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $154.50 and last traded at $154.81. Approximately 20,815,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 65,619,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.40.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.