Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $533.23 and last traded at $528.21. Approximately 1,101,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,516,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $522.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $236.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $191,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $2,753,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,974,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after buying an additional 56,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

