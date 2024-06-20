Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 69 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $214.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $214.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.64.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

