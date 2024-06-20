Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 542 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after buying an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after buying an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.81. 12,176,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,325,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

