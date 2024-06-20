Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 662 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 114,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.68. 68,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,014. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

