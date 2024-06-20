Adirondack Trust Co. Has $423,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PRU traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

