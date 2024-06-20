Adirondack Trust Co. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDV. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 275,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.32. 332,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,966. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

