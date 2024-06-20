Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.50.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $20.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.93. 7,986,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

