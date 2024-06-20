Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,074 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,554,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,109,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

