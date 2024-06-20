Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 175,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 424,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.56%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

