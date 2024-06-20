Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Calumet Specialty Products Partners accounts for about 10.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 6.79% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $80,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 128,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 32,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

