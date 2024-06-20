Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNMGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATNM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.12. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

