Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATNM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.12. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
